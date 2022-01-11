LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €820.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($823.86) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €730.25 ($829.83).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

EPA MC opened at €702.70 ($798.52) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($296.08). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €712.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €675.77.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.