LUXCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $155,203.63 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $155,203.63 and $13.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,594.89 or 0.99858801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00088679 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00359592 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00437517 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00129357 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007048 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,855,668 coins and its circulating supply is 12,848,435 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

