Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.22%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.