Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $548.00 to $487.00. The stock had previously closed at $355.21, but opened at $330.19. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $338.20, with a volume of 57,157 shares.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

