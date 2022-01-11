Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.35.
Shares of LULU stock traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,967. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
