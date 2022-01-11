Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.35.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,967. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

