Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.87.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $348.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.90. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.