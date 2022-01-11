Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $247.69 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

