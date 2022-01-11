Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,824 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 75,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 124.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,927 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPX opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

