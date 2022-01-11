Loser Coin One Day Volume Reaches $661,664.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $661,664.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00079758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.96 or 0.07542879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,727.20 or 1.00058924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067767 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006805 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

