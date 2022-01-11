Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $551.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

