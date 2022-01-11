Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.81. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

