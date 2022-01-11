Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,570 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 295,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 950,240 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $210.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SYRS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

