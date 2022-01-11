Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 266,982 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,414,230,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 251,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.