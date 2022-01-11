Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,032 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter worth $283,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Shares of BVH opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP La Osa Jorge De purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.