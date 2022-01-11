Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 51.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BVH opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $678.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.85. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP La Osa Jorge De bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,014.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

