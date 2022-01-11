Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.39. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

