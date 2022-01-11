Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 890 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after acquiring an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 817,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.