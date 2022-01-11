Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,132,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,433,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $893,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,644,465 shares of company stock valued at $111,485,482. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

