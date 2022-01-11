Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $231.84 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 298,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,840,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

Tesla stock opened at $1,058.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 342.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,070.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $862.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

