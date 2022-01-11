Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $178.72 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 171.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.25% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $178,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,114 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

