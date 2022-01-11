Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $168.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $168,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.69.

Shares of DOV opened at $179.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.73. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

