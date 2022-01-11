Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 670.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Paycom Software worth $156,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 99.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $364.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.43.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

