Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00086785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.04 or 0.07288423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.64 or 0.99950494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

