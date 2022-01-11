Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on February 7th

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LIV stock opened at GBX 61.25 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £100.40 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64. Livermore Investments Group has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 62 ($0.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.63.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (ÂCLOsÂ). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

