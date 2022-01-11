Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on February 7th

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LIV stock opened at GBX 61.25 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £100.40 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64. Livermore Investments Group has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 62 ($0.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.63.
Livermore Investments Group Company Profile
