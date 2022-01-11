Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $269.70

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €269.70 ($306.48) and traded as high as €300.60 ($341.59). Linde shares last traded at €295.25 ($335.51), with a volume of 708,400 shares.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($363.64) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €289.41 ($328.87).

The firm has a market cap of $150.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €269.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

