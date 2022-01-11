Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.79.

Lincoln National stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after acquiring an additional 192,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

