Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Limoneira by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Limoneira by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Limoneira by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

