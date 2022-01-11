Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.
LMNR opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $282.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.95%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.
