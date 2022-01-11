Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given Buy Rating at Truist Securities

Truist Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a C$75.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$128.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a C$123.00 target price on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$116.56.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD stock opened at C$45.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$42.90 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.56.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.