Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $944.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report sales of $944.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $866.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $986.59 million. Lennox International posted sales of $914.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LII. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $4,514,703 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,030. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $268.74 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.