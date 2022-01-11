LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.57 ($81.33).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €57.40 ($65.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

