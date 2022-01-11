Lantheus Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lantheus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lantheus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lantheus by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 80,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Lantheus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $659,299. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

