LABS Group (LABS) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $137,759.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.02 or 0.07502940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,438.28 or 0.99224010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00067725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003107 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

