Kwikswap Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $4,843.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $214,367.34 and $4,843.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kwikswap Protocol

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

