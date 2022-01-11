KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,008,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 4,783,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWGPF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Get KWG Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KWG Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.