Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

