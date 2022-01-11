Krios Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 388.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010659 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00074720 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.77 or 0.00499226 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001167 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

