Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given New €35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

