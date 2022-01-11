Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €51.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.17 ($52.47).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

