KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

