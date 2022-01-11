Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nord/LB upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $35.47.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

