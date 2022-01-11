Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.46 Per Share

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 355.15 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 472 ($6.41). The company has a market capitalization of £339.77 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 404.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 412.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KGH shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495 ($6.72).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

