Knekted Price Reaches $0.0001 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Knekted has a market capitalization of $32,197.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Knekted has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

