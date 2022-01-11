Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE KRG opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.66%.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
