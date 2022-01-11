Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,965.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.