Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 139,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,093,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $860,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,100,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $22.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,750.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,906.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,791.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

