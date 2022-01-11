Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 9,470 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 679,708 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 186,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 177,384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 138,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.95. 56,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $104.98 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.