Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 231 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.58. 231,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,818. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.