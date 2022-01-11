Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,999 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,535.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after buying an additional 646,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after buying an additional 371,928 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,938,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,315,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.77. 20,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,779. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06.

