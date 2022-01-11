Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 0.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.02. 13,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,348. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

