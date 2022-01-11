Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $64.62. 199,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,859,466. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.